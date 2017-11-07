Limousine company offering free rides for church shooting victims

SAN ANTONIO - A local limousine company wants to help the next few days go smoothly for the many families affected by the deadly church shooting Sunday morning.

Elegant Limousine is offering their entire fleet free of charge to "anyone in Sutherland Springs who needs to visit loved ones in the hospital or make a trip to the airport."

This company isn't the first to lend a helping hand to Sutherland Springs community.

The Southern Baptist Convention is also offering to pay for the victims' funerals 'whatever the costs'. SBC leader Jim Richards is currently in Sutherland Springs ministering to families and offering support.

A Texas casket maker also offered his services 'free of charge' to the families of those affected by the deadly shooting.

For more information on the limo services, contact 210-225-5466 or email reservations@elegantride.us

