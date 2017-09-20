Lineman injuried working on Sarasota Co. power lines

Utility workers (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2005 Getty Images)

A lineman was injured by electricity while working in Sarasota County power lines, according to officials.

The Sarasota County Fire Department said a 53-year-old man was badly shocked about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in Englewood and was airlifted to a burn unit in Bradenton.

TribLive in Pennsylvania identified the man as an employee for West Penn Power. They did not provide the man's name.

A West Penn Power spokesman told TribLive that the utility has about 40 workers helping restore power in Florida.

