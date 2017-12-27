Liquor store employee of the year catches rum thief in Pasco County

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. -- Deputies say a would-be rum thief, Andrew Deputy, messed with the wrong liquor store employee when he tried to steal a bottle of rum from Robby's Liquors.

According to a Pasco County Sheriff's report, Deputy, 27, went into the store and put a bottle of rum in his pants, but the employee on duty saw him. Deputy then ran out of the store without paying for the rum.

The employee ran after the suspect and tried to stop him in the parking lot. Deputy then swung the bottle at the worker and continued to try to get away. The employee didn't give up though, and kept up the chase.

Deputy then punched the liquor store employee multiple times. Still, the employee held Deputy until police arrived.

According to the sheriff's report, Deputy admitted to itrying to steal the rum and admitted to the assault on the employee.

He was arrested for robbery and taken to the Land O' Lakes jail.

