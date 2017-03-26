Lithia man dies in collision with light pole

police siren (Photo: KGW)

A LIthia man died Saturday when his SUV left the roadway and struck a light pole, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

James Russell Hicks, 52, was driving his Ford Expedition southbound on County Road 39 just north of Thompson Road at around 70 mph when he lost control, left the pavement and struck the pole. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HCSO's investigation continues.

