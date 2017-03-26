WTSP
Close

Lithia man dies in collision with light pole

10News Staff , WTSP 10:41 AM. EDT March 26, 2017

A LIthia man died Saturday when his SUV left the roadway and struck a light pole, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

James Russell Hicks, 52, was driving his Ford Expedition southbound on County Road 39 just north of Thompson Road at around 70 mph when he lost control, left the pavement and struck the pole. Hicks was pronounced dead at the scene.

The HCSO's investigation continues.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Motorcyclist dies in South Pasadena crash

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories