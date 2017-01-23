One dead, five injured in shootout at Rolling Oaks Mall, police say

SAN ANTONIO - One victim is dead and four others were injured in a shootout at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

Two suspects attempted to rob a Kay Jewelers inside the mall, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said.

As they were escaping, they ran into two citizens outside who tried to intervene.

One of the good Samaritans was shot and killed. The second had a concealed carry license and shot the suspect who had fired the gun.

The Good Samaritan shot and killed was identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Murphy.

The suspect who was shot was transported to a local hospital while the second suspect ran back into the mall and started shooting as he ran.

San Antonio police said late Sunday night that they had taken the second suspect into custody.

At a news conference at the scene Sunday afternoon, McManus said six other people were injured during the incident. SAPD now says only four other people were hurt.

Two of those people were shot. San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood told KENS 5 that one of the other people complained of chest pains, while another experienced labor pains.

The stores inside the mall were on lockdown following the shootings. Officers worked from store to store to securely escort customers out of the mall.

Police with K9s checked throughout the mall Sunday evening to make sure it was clear of any suspects.

The FBI, Comal County Sheriff's Department and Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are assisting San Antonio police with the investigation.

Chief McManus called this incident “absolutely senseless.”

2nd suspect in deadly shooting at rolling oaks mall arrested. More details to follow, will notify when perp walk is scheduled. — SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) January 23, 2017

