Local and national reaction to President Trump's new Cuba policy

MIAMI, FL - JUNE 16: U.S. President Donald Trump shows the policy changes he is making toward Cuba at the Manuel Artime Theater in the Little Havana neighborhood on June 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

TAMPA, FL -- The founder of Ybor City first got his start in Havana, Cuba, producing cigars. Now, across the street from his statue is Tabanero Cigars, a Cuban shop, where people are buzzing over President Trump’s new restrictions on the island nation.

“When he said he was going to turn down whatever was in place, the first thing that came to mind was my family in Cuba,” said Yanko Maceda, the owner of Tabanero.

He admits he was worried before President Trump’s announcement, but wasn’t too disappointed with what he heard.

“It looks like it’s not that bad, it’s not a radical change.”

Dave Persaud and Dennis Martin from Tampa are both flying to Cuba next week.

“They’re going to benefit from us going and we’re going to benefit from learning their culture,” Persaud said.

As you can imagine, they were concerned that the trip, already paid for, would be canceled. But, they are still on course.

“We’re not going there to support the military, we are going there to support the Cuban people and learn the culture,” Martin said.

Some politicians are speaking out and supporting the president.

"I think it is a step in the right direction that the Trump administration is going to follow the immigration laws that have been passed by Congress and are on the books and it's not going to continue President Obama's illegal executive amnesty in the DAPA program,” said Senator Ted Cruz, R – Texas.

So are some Cubans.

“American money is going to make them stronger. The stronger there, the longer it's gonna take for us to take back our country,” said Eddie Ameneiro in Chicago.

“Everybody likes to go to Cuba. It's a beautiful place, but they're supporting the communists.”

Regardless of your stance, the policy will take effect, but there’s no timetable on when it will be in full swing.

