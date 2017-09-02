Local bands, business plan telethon for Harvey victims

The Infinite Eights will be a part of the online telethon for Hurricane Havey victims.

TAMPA, Fla.- Jonathan Torres, director of communications at Bake More Pies, knows firsthand the destruction a hurricane can cause.

“I'm a born-and-raised Floridian. I lived through Hurricane Andrew when I lived in South Florida,” says Torres.

That’s why he felt the need to do something to help the people of Houston, hundreds of miles away.

“Even still today as long as it's been, the Homestead area you can still see the effects of Andrew all these years later,” he says.

That something was using social media and the company he works for “Bake More Pies,” which specializes in live streaming to put on a telethon with local bands like The Infinite Eights.

“We're just happy to help any way that we can. There is over $100 billion in damages and thousands of homes affected,” says lead singer of The Infinite Eights, Parker Wilkson.

All you have to do is watch on the “Bake More Pies” Facebook page live from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 9 and donate to help so many affected by Harvey.

“I have family out in Texas, it's just terrible to see all the destruction and damage that's been going on there. Considering many people don't have the insurance coverage for what's occurred," says Wilson.

Every little bit counts to make a huge impact.

All of the donations will go to support the recovery efforts and victims in Houston.

If you would like to lend your talents to this cause contact Jonathan Torres at jon@bakemorepies.com

