Local church group gets outpouring of support, donations after burglary

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A church group that had thousands of dollars of tools stolen from it is seeing an outpouring of support--thanks to all of you.

We told you last week about how crooks stole the bicycle tools from the Pedal Power Bicycle Ministry in Lakeland.

They repair and give bikes to children and homeless people who can't afford them.

Over the weekend, the group received donations from people as far away as Zephyrhills and Davenport.

They're expecting to get even more donations throughout the week.

The group has also set up a website where you can make a contribution.

