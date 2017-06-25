Local Clinical research could give more options for patients suffering from psoriasis

Imagine living with a skin condition that leaves severe rashes all over your body.

We're talking about Psoriasis.

For years, people suffering from the condition had only one option to get rid of it, painful weekly injections.

For the past 8 years, Olga Clark has given herself two injections every week to treat her Psoriasis.

“I couldn't take a bath because the water burned my skin. My scalp was really severe to where I would scratch and I felt like I was bleeding,” says Clark.

She no longer has rashes on her skin, now but Olgas says at its peak, psoriasis took over her body.

“There was not a spot on me that was clear. my legs were covered, everything was covered,” says Clark.

In 2014, the first pill finally hit the market called Otezla.

In an effort to challenge the only that pill, Dr.Seth Forman, who is the Principal Investigator with Forward Clinical Trials, is conducting a local research study to put a new pill in the hands of patients like Olga.

“Olga is one of hundreds of patients that I have on these injectable medications. I can tell you most, if not all would rather take a pill like they do for their cholesterol or their blood pressure,” says Dr.Forman, MD.

Dr. Forman says the downside to only having one pill option is some patients could have an allergic reaction, then it's back to injections. That's why he says clinical research is so important.

“In order for us to get there for other skin conditions like Psoriasis, eczema. The only way we can do that is by having these what I call heroes participate in clinical research,” he says.

Giving people living with severe skin conditions, an option to possibly not feel the pain of a needle.

“If it didn't have to take a shot I would be happy. For them just to get on a pill, I think that's going to be great for them,” says Clark.

Otezla has mixed reviews. Some complain they have severe side effects. But others say it’s really helped them deal with their condition.

Forward Clinical Trials is also working on research studies for treating the following:

acne

atopic dermatitis

rosacea

warts

psoriatic arthritis

To learn more regarding these studies or how you can get involved click here.

