Local couple attends the Women's March in Washington D.C. (Photo: WTSP)

Millions marched across the nation this weekend and a local couple was at the heart of it all, in Washington D.C.

"I had a lot of pent up things that I wanted to get out there and just voice it," said Donna Feger, who went to the Women's March with her wife, Sandra Faria.

"It's for women but it's also people supporting all these marginalized groups that are being threatened," Faria said.

It was one of this nations most massive marches in history. The numbers surprising even this couple who have a history of activism for various causes.

"By hundreds of thousands better," Feger said.

"Yeah, I think about double," Faria said.

The passion they say comes from the belief that they won't be represented by the new Trump Administration. Only time will tell if this was the start of a new movement, or just cathartic.

"We're feeling empowered again," Feger said.

