Local diaper drive started for pregnant wife of deputy who passed from cancer

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- Not much can be considered as heartbreaking as losing a loved one to cancer.

Losing your husband to cancer while pregnant is unimaginable.

This is the unfortunate reality of one local wife who was recently faced with the passing of her husband who was fighting a courageous battle with colon cancer.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of Deputy Brad Rosenbauer Friday.

He finished chemo in March of 2015 with no sign of recurrence, but in May, cancer returned, and he again had surgery and three more months of chemo.

Now, a family friend is running a diaper drive via a Facebook event page for baby Rosenbauer.

Kimberly Covey was thoughtful enough to create this page in hopes of garnering donations and as a simple gesture of strength and resilience for Brad's wife, Brittany.

She stated in the event, "I made this event in hopes of showing one of our fellow deputy families some love and support in a hard time."

She is asking for diapers, wipes, gift cards, or any other baby items to show support for the deputy's family.

If you are interested in mailing any items, you can send your donations to the following address:

Polk County Sheriff's Office ATTN: Ann Greco

1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven FL 33880

For more information on how to donate, check out the Facebook Event page. Kimberly is hoping to drop off donations around May 10.

