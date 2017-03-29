Local homeless teens overcoming the odds

(Photo: Conlon, Kendra)

Teenagers are starving, bullied, raped and depressed. A new study finds those are the extreme risks students are facing when they don't have a place to call home.

Some local teens who’ve struggled with homelessness are working to overcome these odds.

“We didn't have a working stove, or oven, or refrigerator. We also didn't have plumbing,” says 19-year-old Senior Samantha Haapa.

“We're living out of my mom’s van for a really long time,” says 18-year-old Senior Jadejha Edwards.

“My mother was different when she was drunk she was just mean,” says 18-year-old Senior Catie Purnell.

Each of these teens has a different story how they wound up without a place to call home.

“Foster care to foster care, this family member to that family member, really wasn't going anywhere,” says 19-year-old Senior Victoria Henderson.

“When poverty takes over, also crime and drugs and stuff like that,” says 18-year-old Senior Kaylee Barker.

They’re all so young and forced to face very adult problems wondering will they have food, clean clothes, and a safe place to sleep.

“Stability has never been a thing that was present in my life,” says Edwards.

“Whenever I go to school, I had to make sure I had an extra jacket, pillow, pajamas to school, and then I'd stay outside,” says Henderson.

“I was doing a lot of working instead of going to school,” says Haapa.

Their struggles mirror those of some 6,000 homeless students in Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties and reflect results of a new study showing huge educational differences between homeless teens in New York and housed classmates.

The study shows 40% have transferred schools, half missed 20 or more school days leading them to be held back and drop out at twice the average.

They also face mental and physical health issues:

· 41% of homeless high school students suffer from depression;

· 23% have tried hard street drugs;

· 33% go to school hungry;

· 20% have attempted suicide;

· 23% have been forced into unwanted sex acts;

· One in 10 became pregnant/got someone pregnant;

· 24% are bulled at school.

What the teens have in common: they now share a home at Starting Right, Now.

“These are actually amazing kids that have been dealt bad hands, and if we help reshuffle the deck they can actually be anything,” says Starting Right, Now Founder, Vickie Sokolik.

The strict program gives kids who are determined to change their lives a roof over their heads, food, and life skills preparing them for the military, vocational training or higher education.

“As a community, we need to embrace them and not look at them and say they're bad, but rather we're going to look at them and say how can I help you,” says Sokolik.

At the end of this school year, Starting Right, Now will have graduated 220 students from the program. Kids who likely wouldn't have finished school, but now have hope and big dreams.

“I couldn't even have dreamed of a program like this,” says Purnell.

“I plan to double major in Sociology and Political Science with a minor in Psychology. I'm going to law school, then probably politics with a focus on education,” says Haapa.

“Just never lose hope, if you do lose hope you'll never find help,” Barker says.

“You can do better. You can conquer more. You can do anything you put your mind to,” says Henderson.

“People see homeless and they think we're going to sit around begging and stuff for it to be handed to us. My perspective, the ones who are homeless, they're the ones doing the most work. They're the ones that are going to do the most in life, because they know what it's like to not have anything. So, I know I'm going to be great,” says Edwards.

Starting Right, Now in Tampa houses 24 students with plans to expand to 40 next month. The nonprofit organization just opened a 50-bed home in Pinellas County last week to help these kids overcome the odds.

If you are interested in becoming a Starting Right, Now mentor, email info@startingrightnow.org for more information.

