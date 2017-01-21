Locals return from witnessing inauguration

Flights from Washington D.C. to Tampa, packed full with those who watched as the 45th President of the United States was sworn into office.

"On Tuesday after the election, I decided that I wanted to go so I made my plane reservation," said Fletch Belcher, a Trump supporter.

Promising himself since his undergrad days as a political science major at USF, Fletch Belcher made sure to fulfill a lifelong promise to himself and see an inauguration in person.

"My wife asked me if I was glad that I went and I said 'I sure am,'" Belcher said.

Protecting Belcher and the hundreds of thousands of others in attendance was law enforcement from local agencies.

That included 46 Manatee County officers who joined in security effort along the parade route.

"It was very exciting, very exciting for me," said Bradenton Beach officer John Tsakiri.

Tsakiri said the crowd was great and he and other officers didn't have to break up riots that plagued some of Washington protests.

"Most of the problems were outside that area where the people couldn't get in, those protestors, so it went quite well," Tsakiri said.

