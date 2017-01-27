Local law enforcement warns against using Tostitos bag as breathalyzer and it's funny

Local law enforcement in the Tampa Bay Area is warning citizens against using Tostitos bag as a real breathalyzer on Super Bowl Sunday.
Tostitos revealed their alcohol-detecting chip bag that you apparently breathe in and get instant results.
Local law enforcement is ripping the breathalyzer bag and advising against using it and it's funny:
Next Sunday, first person to show us their chip bag saying they shouldn't drive but they are driving anyways gets a free breathalyzer test!— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017
Just saying...if blowing into a Tostitos bag seems like a good idea, you should already know you shouldn't be driving. Deal? https://t.co/MYLz1DYpF5— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017
Officer: "Please step out of the car, I'm going to need you to blow into this"— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017
Driver: *pulls out chip bag* "No worries, I have my own" https://t.co/DT0Tt8Am8r
If you have to rely on a bag of chips to determine whether or not it's safe to drive, you probably shouldn't drive. https://t.co/B4UuCVNuuk— Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) January 27, 2017
DON'T DO THIS NEXT SUNDAY, OK? https://t.co/zHgpGESUfD— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017
We're just a chip off the old block#BadTostitosPuns https://t.co/tnXJ4rMyq8— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017
Limited time offer, this. https://t.co/646zclkpQ5— Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 27, 2017
