WTSP
Close

Local law enforcement warns against using Tostitos bag as breathalyzer and it's funny

10News Staff , WTSP 9:17 AM. EST January 27, 2017

Local law enforcement in the Tampa Bay Area is warning citizens against using Tostitos bag as a real breathalyzer on Super Bowl Sunday. 

Tostitos revealed their alcohol-detecting chip bag that you apparently breathe in and get instant results.

Local law enforcement is ripping the breathalyzer bag and advising against using it and it's funny:

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Tostitos' new bag wants to fight drunk post-Super Bowl driving

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories