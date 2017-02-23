Pinellas middle school had 2nd most arrests in state

“We actually went back and analyzed numbers DJJ had and actually found how they computed their numbers weren’t exactly how we did ours," said Richard Stelljes, chief of the Pinellas County Schools police. WTSP photo

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. -- A question for you tonight: Do you know how often police officers are showing up at your child's school?

A map from the Department of Juvenile Justice reveals that answer. It shows how many arrests happened at your child’s school over the past couple of years.

The latest data comes from the 2014-2015 school year.

It shows that Hillsborough County schools had more than 800 arrests and Polk County had nearly 700:

Hillsborough - 828

Pinellas - 599

Polk - 685

Pasco - 267

Manatee - 285

Sarasota - 114

But believe it or not, the school with the second most arrests in the state is a middle school in Pinellas County.

Phillip Morris is a parent whose child attends Fitzgerald Middle School in Pinellas Park.

“Not really any issues in the school,” says Morris.

Click here to see arrests at Florida schools

But numbers from the Department of Juvenile Justice show something different.

They report that in the 2014-2015 school year, the school had 47 arrests, the second most in the state.

“Well, obviously we got concerned when we saw them. We actually went back and analyzed numbers DJJ had and actually found how they computed their numbers weren’t exactly how we did ours. With that being said we knew that the numbers at Fitzgerald Middle School and numbers of arrests were higher than we felt comfortable with and looked externally at the school to see what was going on,” said Richard Stelljes, chief of the Pinellas County Schools police.

He says that last year the school saw 42 arrests.

“I looked at the arrests. I wanted to see what was going on. And then went over and met with the principal and SRO (school resource officer) and so forth and tried to analyze exactly their processes to try and see what they can do to be more proactive to identify what their problems were. And see if they can deal with them at the school level than the criminal justice level,” says Stelljes.

The police chief says he works with the staff to see if what the students did at the school can be handled within the school.

“Those are things that we say, students do things at school can we deal with them at school level?” says Stelljes.

And what the district is doing seems to be working.

He says there has been only five arrests so far this school year and in the district overall, arrests are down more than 30 percent.

(© 2017 WTSP)