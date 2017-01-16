Organization pleads to get Ringling Circus animals once curtain closes (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA -- ‘The show must go on.’ For years this was a phrase echoed throughout the circus tent.

"Of course we're sad. It was a difficult decision to make,” says Kenneth Feld, CEO of Feld Entertainment.

But now the greatest show on earth is coming to a stop in May.

"We're no longer able to see this as a sustainable business model,” says Feld.

At a press conference on Monday, Feld Entertainment says they will help more than 400 employees find jobs and they will look for suitable homes for their animals.

And while Feld Entertainment hasn’t said exactly where the animals will be placed, one organization in Tampa says hey we have a place they can call home.

Big Cat Rescue in Tampa is one of the world’s largest accredited sanctuaries for exotic cats. They are home to all types of big cats to whom have been abandoned, abused, or retired from performing acts.

“We’ve reached out to the Feld family. We’ve told them we’ve previously taken their cats. We took excellent care of those cats. We’d love to work with them to find homes for the cats at an accredited sanctuary,” says Jennifer Leon, the Director of Outreach for Big Cat Rescue.

Leon says she hopes the group will take their offer seriously, knowing that if the retired cats come here, they will go from the greatest show to the greatest home, right here in the bay.

“I think everybody in the animal community is scared they may be sold off to other circus’s. We want them to be retired to good homes,” says Jennifer Leon, with Big Cat Rescue.

Big Cat Rescue is a non-profit organization and relies solely on donations.

To take care of one cat, it costs about $10,000 a year.

