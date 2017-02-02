Local ‘Puppy Bowl' offers dozens of adoptable pets

Another photo of the puppy. (Photo: FHP)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WTSP) – With Super Bowl LI kicking off in just two days, the Humane Society of Pinellas is gearing up for the big game with some celebrations of their own this Saturday, including a Puppy Bowl adoption event featuring 100 animals, including 30 puppies looking for a forever home.

The event will include a costume party and will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 300 Carillon Parkway in St. Petersburg. Pets are available for $200 each, and come spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They will also get their first exam free.

