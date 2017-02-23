Reaction to the President's reversal on transgender bathroom policy (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG, FL -- It didn't last long.

Guidelines punishing schools for not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with is a thing of the past.

The Trump administration changed course on the policy that threatened public school's funding.

“I'm all for it, I think it's a great move,” said local resident, Terry Kemple.

Kemple runs the community issues council, which promotes Judeo-Christian values.

He was against President Obama's guidance on the issue last year.

“When you take that and then try to force it on the rest of the country and -- particularly -- on our kids, that's wrong,” he said.

He believes there's a bigger issue.

“Here's the reality. Someone can't change their sex. You're either xx or xy. You can have whatever amount of surgery you want. You can take whatever hormones you want, but you can't change your sex.”

But, the transgender community sees this reversal as a threat to their rights.

Nathan Bruemmer, a Stetson law school student and former Hillsborough county teacher, is transgender. He believes the issue needed to be tackled nationwide and pulling it back could be dangerous.

“Policies like this stepping backwards ... my concern is just for one more life lost,” Bruemmer said.

“When we're talking about Civil Rights and equality for all Americans that's never been a state's right, that's a national issue that's primary to who we are as Americans.

A debate that probably won't end anytime soon.

