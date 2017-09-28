Local small businesses lend a hand to Puerto Rico

Stevie Andie Photography is selling pictures she took of the island and is giving 100-percent of the proceeds to relief efforts. (Photo: Stevie Andie Photography)

TAMPA -- A lot of you are pitching in to help relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Some local small businesses are helping in big ways.

The Upwind Flying Club in Tampa launched a campaign called #Holdonpuertorico. They collected supplies and flew them out last weekend.

They are still collecting money on their go-fund-me page with the goal of raising $68,000.

A photographer in Clermont is using her skills to give back. Stevie Andie Photography is selling pictures she took of the island and is giving 100-percent of the proceeds to relief efforts. That goes until Oct. 1st.

The owner of Wesley Chapel Nissan is accepting donations at his dealership from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Saturday, Sept. 30th. They are asking for cleaning supplies, toiletries, and water, among other things.

