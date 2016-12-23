Local woman hosts holiday celebration for refugees

TAMPA -- You might not be able to tell, but nearly 7,000 refugees came to the Bay area just this fiscal year alone, according to federal numbers.

Most refugees in Florida came from Cuba and Haiti, but some will immigrate from war-torn nations like Syria and the Republic of Congo.

Many of the families are too poor to have a Christmas, but thanks to one woman dozens of them will be able to this year.

Rahel Bekele has worked with refugees for more than two years and came up with the idea of a Christmas for these newcomers. She raised more than $1,000 to buy gifts and host a potluck dinner for dozens of them this year.

We asked her what she thought the occasion means to them.

“It means a lot because you know kids sometimes aren’t able to get what they want. And now they can pick and choose whatever they want to get,” she said.

“They don’t have very much and they also live in very small apartments. Some of them don’t even have any dinner tables, so we’re going to all sit down at that one long table and have different types of food that people have brought in and just be like one, together.

“They’re really hard working, they’ll really focus on bettering themselves as fast as possible and just try to be like regular Americans,” she said.

We saw some of the hard work in action from little Rahaf, who came here six months ago from the harsh conditions in Syria.

Reporter: How old are you?

Rahaf: I’m 5.

Reporter: Are you glad to celebrate Christmas?

Rahaf: Yes!

She picked up English pretty quickly like Rafal and Layth from Iraq.

Reporter: Did you know English before you came here or after you came here?

Rafal: No, I knew the letters but I didn’t know English.

Reporter: How quickly did you pick it up?

Layth: In about a month.

“It’s important to kind of help everyone you know,” Rahel added.

The event was hosted at Tampa Bay Gardens, where refugees from all over plant food from their own nations.

