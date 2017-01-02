minimum wage (Photo: Zerbor, Thinkstock)

60-year-old James Ferguson was outraged after learning that the minimum wage in Florida had increased by just a few cents.

“It's like slapping everybody in the face,” says Ferguson, who lives in St.Pete. “I'll have to work the rest of my life.”

After working several minimum wage jobs, Ferguson decided to start his own business in hopes of getting out of poverty.

“I go to people's homes and I take care of their hair for them or they can come to mine; but people don't have the money,” says Ferguson. “Guys tell me 'I can get my haircut for $5 instead of paying $25', so I say 'I'll take the 5'.”



Ferguson has been struggling with his business for some time now. He still makes minimum wage, having to trade his home for a trailer.



“I make $17,500 a year. I mean we're only $420 for a lot space here but still -- it's hard to come up with the money,” says Ferguson.



Just next door, Kimberly Derring also makes minimum wage.

“I'm not okay with just a 5 cent increase,” says Derring. “I think it should go up for the struggling moms that do want to work and don't want to be on welfare.”



Derring isn't a mother, but watches her neighbor's daughter for free. A favor for a friend who is working two jobs, now making $8.10 and hour.



“5 cents is just messed up,” says Derring.

Most people will still struggle, says Derring. Only making on average an extra $8.60 a month will not be enough.