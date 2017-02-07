Log rolling now available at Tampa public pool

10News WTSP reporter Jenny Dean tries log rolling at the Bobby Hicks pool in Tampa. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- Log rolling could be the next Olympic sport and now you can learn how to do it in Tampa.

It's a sport probably unlike anything you've ever tried -- log rolling.

World champion Abby Hoeschler is in Tampa for a couple of days promoting it. She says it's a great sport for kids to learn. "It's a brand new activity that they've never done before.. so really confidence building, you feel like you're taking a risk but it's really safe and they're having fun splashing around, but it's unique and again those balance sports are really important for kids to learn at a young age."

Abby says if you get good at it, you can actually compete. "A log rolling match consists of two people on one log and you're trying to be the last person on so its usually a match of 3 out of 5 falls."

A competition that Abby is pushing to make an Olympic sport!

You can try out log rolling at Bobby Hicks pool, 4120. W. Mango Ave., in Tampa from 2 to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. This summer they will be rotating the logs around to all the public pools in the city.

(© 2017 WTSP)