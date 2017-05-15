WTSP
Log truck overturns closing NB I-75 in Pasco

10News Staff , WTSP 10:45 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. -- A load of logs shifted on a tractor-trailer Monday morning forcing the truck to overturn and the crash has closed northbound Interstate 75 at State Road 52.

The crash occurred near mile marker 285, south of S.R. 52, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The FHP said the load shifted on the tractor-trailer that was in the outside lane just south of State Road 52. The driver lost control and the truck overturned and struck the concrete barrier.

All northbound lanes will likely remain closed during clean up.


