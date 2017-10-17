'He will be dearly missed': Hernando County firefighter, paramedic dies on the job

(Photo: HCFR)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hernando County Fire Rescue announced the passing of one of their long-term firefighters and paramedics Tuesday.

Steven R. Terry was found unresponsive by crew members of Fire Station #9 while on duty around 9:30 p.m. Monday evening. Crew members attempted to perform life-saving measures on him before he was sent to be treated at the Bayfront Brooksville Hospital.

Terry passed away despite their efforts.

Terry served as a firefighter and paramedic for almost 25 years and was an active duty military member for 20 plus years prior to that. Most recently, he served as a First Sergeant in the Army National Guard 1-111th Aviation Regiment out of Cecile Field.

He originally worked as a firefighter on the Pasco County Fire Rescue team in 1993 and started working on the Spring Hill Fire Rescue team in 2001 before moving on to work with the Hernando County Fire Rescue crew.

Terry leaves behind his wife and sons and his mother.

The Hernando County Fire Rescue released the following on his passing:

It is with a heavy heart that Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) announces that Firefighter/Paramedic Steven R. Terry passed away while on duty October 16, 2017, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

F/P Terry was found unresponsive by his fellow Fire Station #9 crew members who then initiated resuscitative measures. He was transported by HCFR paramedics to Bayfront Brooksville Hospital. Despite the exhaustive efforts by Bayfront Brooksville Hospital ED team,

F/P Steven R. Terry passed away.

Steven Terry served his community not only as a Firefighter/Paramedic for nearly 25 years, he was also a 20-year plus active member of the military. His most recent post was at the Florida Army National Guard 1-111th Aviation Regiment out of Cecile Field. He held the rank of First

Sergeant. His Firefighting career started in 1993 with Pasco County Fire Rescue. He Joined Spring Hill Fire Rescue in 2001 and continued to serve honorably with HCFR.

Steve Terry is survived by his wife Jennifer Terry, sons Anthony, Jason, Zachary, and Kevin, daughter Olivia and his mother Judy Binzel. Our condolences go out to his family, friends, co-workers and brothers and sisters of the fire and military services. He will be dearly missed.

Alex Lopez

Division Chief of Training & Safety

Public Information Officer

Office (352) 540-6237

alopez@hernandocounty.us

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV