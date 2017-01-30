Looking at immigration reform from different viewpoints (Photo: WTSP)

ST. PETERSBURG — Everyday people have widely opposing views on immigration.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this, but I don’t see any other way,” says Kelly Kowall, a Gold Star Mother who lost her son SPC. Corey Kowall who was serving in Afghanistan. She believes Americans have the right to feel safe in their own country.

“Let’s stop and take a look back and really make sure those we’re allowing into the United States are coming with the right reasons,” said Kowall.

On the opposite side of the argument are married couple David AND Fatemah Basch. David was born in America; his wife Fatemah is an Iranian. The two were planning on traveling back to America but then the vetting process stopped.

“We want to be safe when we get to the US just as much as people who are there want to be safe. They basically pulled the rug out from under our feet,” said David.

Now the two are now stuck overseas unsure what the future holds.

“To be an Iranian… did I have a choice? No,” said Fatemah. “I don’t think it’s fair to judge everyone from Iran.”

St. Petersburg Attorney Rohom Konsari says President Trump’s executive order is already being challenged. And he doesn’t just have a legal opinion.

“It is alarming… very, very alarming,” said Konsari who himself is an Iranian born, 31 year citizen of the United States.

He says the President’s Executive Order is leaving many with questions.

“I feel like this executive action is going to get caught up in the court system because a lot of these people have a legal right to be in this country.”

