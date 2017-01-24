Classmates looking for first Leto graduates

The Leto High School Class of 1967 is gathering on Sept. 8-9 at the Hilton near the airport in Tampa to reminisce about being the first graduating class in school history.

That is if a group of friends can find the rest of their classmates.

“It’s going to happen,” said Sandi Easterling. “We’re going to have a good 50th."

Easterling and a group of friends have been trying to find the 526 graduates who were the first class to receive diplomas from the school.

“We started it all,” said Linda Gay Tuttle. “We wrote the alma mater and chose the colors.”

Since then, of course, it’s gotten tougher to find friends. Fifty years brings a lot of change.

“This one, I decided to come because it’s special,” said Cynthia Williams Bailey, who has never attended any previous Leto reunions. “It was the first year of integration. So they pulled us from Middleton and they bused us to Leto.”

Some classmates have moved away, of course. Some have passed away. Finding the rest is tough.

“I did five hours (of searching) last night and found three people,” said Connie Dyer Pearson. “It’s a challenge.”

If you are part of the class of 1967 and would like to attend the class reunion, call Sandi Easterling at 813-690-5285.

(© 2017 WTSP)