Lowe's says it will hire 550 in Tampa-St. Pete

Lowe's says it is gearing up for the busy spring season by hiring more than 53,000 workers nationwide, including 550 in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.

The home improvement giant said Wednesday the positions will be full-time, part-time and seasonal.

Seasonal positions run from March through September typically, Lowe's said, adding the jobs offer competitive pay, a 10 percent employee discount and flexible hours. Jobs include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers and sales specialists.

Part-time and full-time employees are eligible of Lowe's health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), a discounted stock purchase plan, tuition reimbursement and flexible work schedules.

To learn more about local jobs and apply online, visit Lowes.com/SpringHire. You can also apply at a local Lowe's store.

