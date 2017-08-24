Make-A-Wish Foundation helps to fulfill a young boy's dreams

PALM HARBOR, Fla. - Carson McCollum is a 9-year-old who idolizes police officers and John Cena, an actor and professional wrestler.

He also has cystic fibrosis.

Carson is on a waiting list for a lung transplant, but that list is long - that wait can be weeks, months, or a year or more depending on many factors. Because of the long wait, Carson's doctors consider him terminal.

Members of the Chicago office of the Make-A-Wish Foundation coordinated with Carson's mother, Angella Falato to give Carson the trip of a lifetime.

Thursday, officers of the Florida Highway Patrol met Carson and his mother at their home in Palm Harbor and escorted them to the Tampa International Airport, where he received VIP treatment. Carson then boarded a plane to St. Louis and traveled to the University of Illinois, where he met his other hero, John Cena, prior to a wrestling match.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol said, "The FHP, the Tampa International Airport Police, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation were all honored to assist in fulfilling a young child's dreams come true as life has thrown him a curve ball. Best wishes to Carson and his family!"

