Makeshift rescue on Manatee River manages to save 5 people (Photo: WTSP)

Robert Ferguson says he's not a hero...he just happened to be sober Friday night.

"They needed a sober driver, I hadn't been drinking so I got picked," Ferguson said.

Ferguson, who had been watching a movie with his girlfriend and their newborn baby opened the door to his liveaboard boat when a Manatee County Deputy was calling for help. The deputy was trying to get to a boat that was sinking in the middle of the Manatee River near the railroad drawbridge. Real rescue boats were too far away, so Ferguson steered a boat from a neighboring slip out to the sinking boat.

"The transom was maybe two inches above the water," Ferguson said.

The people on board, four adults and a two month old baby, were in the front of the boat. The baby was in a car seat, which Ferguson and the deputy quickly transferred to the other boat.

"They only had a cooler, we didn't have any buckets so we took the lid of the cooler and the cooler itself, shoveling water off as fast as we could," Ferguson said.

They were able to keep the boat afloat until Sea Tow, FWC and the Coast Guard arrived a few minutes later. A makeshift rescue on the Manatee that still managed to get everyone to shore safely.

