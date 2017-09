(Photo: iStock photos)

A man and a young girl were injured when their personal watercraft collided with a boat, Clearwater officials said.

A 40-year-old man was in critical condition and taken to Morton Plant Hospital. A 4-year-old girl was airlifted to Bayfront Medical Center in serious condition.

The collision happened off Bay Esplanade.

