Officials say the vehicle on the left drove onto the beach while its driver was on Facebook Live.

CLEARWATER -- The Clearwater Police Department has taken a man into custody after he was accused of driving through the north part of Clearwater Beach.

According to the Clearwater PD, he drove north through the sand all the way until he reached Caladesi Island. He reportedly hit chairs and umbrellas.

Police do not think there are injuries at this time. It was also discovered that he streamed part of the drive on Facebook Live.

