Man arrested after setting home on fire

Pasco County Fire Rescue is working a large brush fire Friday afternoon near Old Dixie Highway and Gulf Way in Hudson.

A man was arrested early Thursday after he admitted to arson investigators he set a mobile home on fire in rural Pasco County.

Chief Shawn Whited with Pasco County Fire and Rescue said firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 8100 block of Dar Lane around 2:30 a.m. and arrived to the home fully involved.

Whited said 40 firefighters worked to put the fire out. No one was injured.

Whited said a man who was home admitted to starting the fire and will be facing arson charges.

The man’s name has not been released.

