Man arrested for wearing Confederate flag mak

Ryan William Hawks was arrested for wearing a mask on a public way.

A man was arrested during a Confederate monument protest Friday in Brooksville for wearing a mask, police said.

Police said they were patrolling the Hernando County Courthouse during a protest when they saw Ryan Williams Hawk, 39, wearing a hockey mask with a Confederate flag design. The protest had spilled over into Main Street.

Police told Hawk he was violating a law against wearing a mask or hood on a public way. Officers said he responded, "You want me to remove the mask? Good luck with that."

Hawk was arrested and booked into the county jail with bail set at $500.

