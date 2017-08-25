WTSP
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, 2 officers injured: police

WTSP and CBS News , WTSP 5:50 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

LONDON, U.K. - Two officers were injured while detaining a man with a knife at the Mall outside Buckingham Palace late Friday night, the Metropolitan Police said.

The two officers suffered injuries to their arms, Met police said. They did not go to the hospital.

The man has been arrested for suspicion of "grievous bodily harm" and assault on police, Met police said. 

Buckingham Palace is the home of Queen Elizabeth II. The queen and her husband, Prince Philip, are currently at their estate in Balmoral in Scotland, and no members of the royal family were in residence, Buckingham Palace said. 

