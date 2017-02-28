Man charged in 2-year-old murder case

TAMPA -- A 22-year-old man has been charged in the death of a 2015 homicide case.

Diandrew Clarkson, 22, was found guilty of second degree murder for the murder of Daniel Ortiz in Sarasota.

Police say on September 28, 2015, officers responded to the 1500 block of 25th St in Sarasota in reference to a vehicle crash. Detectives later found Ortiz had been shot. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Witnesses say the Clarkson and Ortiz were involved in a dispute over a narcotic drug sale.

"The outcome on this case is a result of hard work, dedication and partnership between the Sarasota Police Department and the State Attorney's Office," said Detective DeFrancisco.

A sentencing date for Clarkson has not been set.

