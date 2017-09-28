Police: Man claimed to have bomb in restaurant

TRENDING VIDEOS
Video shows
Raw: Snapchat video shows man, woman firing in W. Houston neighborhood
Tampa, St. Pete woo Amazon HQ
Port Richey police captain resigns after 10Investigates report Noah Pransky, WTSP 12:55 PM. EDT September 28, 2017
Verify: Can you get reimbursed for spoiled food?
Florida's constitution open for change
VERIFY: Are NFL ratings down?
10Investigates: Are you eligible for a mortgage deferral during a natural disaster?
T-Tapp Tuesday with Teresa Tapp
During Hurricane Irma, tow company sneaks in bogus charges
More Stories
Senior community finally gets power restored 18 days…Sep 28, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
Whole Foods hit by cybersecurity breachSep 28, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Florida can expect influx of Puerto Ricans, but is it ready?Sep 29, 2017, 1:15 a.m.