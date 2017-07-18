Man convicted of killing Sarasota girl to be resentenced: report

The man who was sentenced to death for sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old Sarasota girl in 2004 will be resentenced, according to a newspaper report.
Joseph P. Smith, 51, had appealed the sentence in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision that requires unanimous votes for, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.
The jury had ruled 10-2 for Smith's death.
For more, read the Herald-Tribune's report.
