Man convicted of killing Sarasota girl to be resentenced: report

Joseph Smith was convicted of killing Carlie Brucia. (Photo: File photos)

The man who was sentenced to death for sexually assaulting and killing an 11-year-old Sarasota girl in 2004 will be resentenced, according to a newspaper report.

Joseph P. Smith, 51, had appealed the sentence in the wake of a state Supreme Court decision that requires unanimous votes for, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

The jury had ruled 10-2 for Smith's death.

