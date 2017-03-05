Man dies after being pulled from burning home in Mulberry

Fire Truck File Image (Photo: WTSP)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead following a house fire in Mulberry overnight Sunday.

Polk County Fire Rescue firefighters pulled an unconscious man from the burning home at 92 Windsor Lane at the Spring Hill Estates in Mulberry around 12"40 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital in Plant City where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is underway as to the cause of the fire.

