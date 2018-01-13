Man dies after striking himself in the face with an ax while chopping wood

FORSYTH, GA. - A Forsyth, Ga., man apparently bled to death after injuring himself with an ax while chopping wood.

Clifford Kelly Pope, Sr., 61, was found dead by police and EMS at 1972 Montplier Road. Officers and personnel were responding to reports of an unconscious male at that location.

Based on an initial investigation, officers believe Pope had been cutting firewood in the front yard when he accidentally struck himself in the face with an ax. He is believed to have passed out from blood loss and died on the scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Pope will be sent to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy.

