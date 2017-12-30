Man dies in St. Petersburg mobile home fire

The fire was at 7499 46th Ave. N.

A man was found dead after a mobile home caught fire in St. Petersburg on Saturday, officials said.

The fire at 7499 46th Ave. N. apparently started in the home's bedroom. The body of Randy Reed, 41, was found in the home.

Pinellas County detectives are working with the State Fire Marshal's Office and the medical examiner to determine the cause of the fire and of Reed's death.

