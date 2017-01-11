Police: Manatee man fatally shoots woman looking for dog

Eugene Matthews mugshot. Provided by Manatee Sheriff's Office

MANATEE COUNTY -- A man is behind bars after police say he fatally shot a woman at his house while she was looking for a dog.

Manatee Sheriff's Office says Rebecca Dawson, 65, her daughter and brother-in-law went to a home in the 12000 block of Pritchart Road to retrieve a dog. The brother-in-law, Rodney Rawson went to the front door and knocked. The suspect, identified as Eugene F. Matthew, opened the door and began shooting a handgun. He then began firing at the vehicle with one round entering through the front windshield striking Rebecca.

She was transported to the hospital where she died.

Matthews has been taken into custody and is facing 2nd degree murder charges.

