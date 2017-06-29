Man killed girlfriend during argument, deputies say

A 36-year-old Tampa man is accused of killing his girlfriend during an argument, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called to a Madeira Beach home on Nov. 19, where Alison Marie Burch, 38, was found unresponsive. She later died.

Pinellas deputies said that Burch and Michael Thomas Valenti were at the home doing repairs when they got into a fight, during which she got the injuries that led to her death.

Deputies interviewed Valenti, who is currently an inmate at the Hillsborough County Orient Road Jail on unrelated charges. They say he admitted to the allegations, and he was charged with manslaughter Thursday.

He will be extradited to Pinellas County.

