Palm Harbor man dies after being hit in head with softball

NOCATEE, Fla. -- For Greg Fusco of Palm Harbor and his new wife, Taylor -- their fairy-tale ending took a dark turn weeks after their magical day.

According to a GoFundMe Page set up by a friend, Cortney Hinkle, Greg Fusco was playing in a softball tournament as the pitcher in Nocatee when a ball hit him in the temple.

Fusco was immediately bay-flighted to Jacksonville hospital where he was rushed into surgery. He had suffered a shattered skull fracture to his temple, a blood clot and active bleeding when he arrived, the page states.

Unfortunately, Fusco died days later at the hospital leaving behind his new bride.

“He was conscious after he was hit and walked off the field but when he got to the hospital he was unable to speak,” Hinkle said.



According to authorities, Fusco suffered an unrelated head injury the same morning he was transported to the hospital.



“His vitals looked good and he was able to squeeze his wife’s hand, so we did think he was going to make a recovery,” Hinkle said.



Fusco passed away on December 16, just two days before his one-month wedding anniversary. He would have turned 38 years old on December 20.



A softball charity fundraiser is being held today to help Fusco’s wife and family with medical expenses. It's going on today at Woodlawn Park in St. Petersburg.

On the GoFundMe Page, the Fusco's are described as the couple "that just lights up your life and makes you feel like family- you know that they will always be there for you... you do anything to fight the good fight for them."

