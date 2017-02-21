Man made up robbery to skip work: Police

Dominque Jones PHOTO: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla.- We've all tried to come up with an excuse to skip work, right?

A Tampa man is in trouble with the law in St. Johns County for how he tried to get out of the job.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a reported robbery at the Howard Johnson motel at State Road 16 and I-95.

The caller, Dominque Jones, 28, said he was robbed by a man who ordered him to the ground, taking his wallet. He could not give deputies a suspect description.

However, deputies say they investigated the case and found his wallet in the room.

Jones was arrested and charged with filing a false report and misuse of the 911 system.

