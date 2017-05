Divers pulled a man from the water after he fell in while power washing behind the Tampa Convention Center. WTSP photo

TAMPA, Fla. -- A man was pulled from the water Monday after he fell while power washing near the Tampa Convention Center. He had been underwater for some time.

Tampa police and Fire Rescue divers are on the scene.

A passer-by saw the man fall, jumped in but was unable to find the other man.

The rescued man has been taken to Tampa General Hospital.

