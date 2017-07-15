Man pulls 16-year-old driver from crash after car splits in half

Courtesy Maine State Police

WADE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A man from Wade saved a 16-year-old driver after the young boy crashed into a tree, catching his vehicle on fire, according to a press release by the Maine State Police.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Maine State Police were called to New Dunntown Road in Wade. A 16-year-old from Washburn had been driving eastbound on this road when he lost control of a 1998 Buick Regal and struck a tree head-on.

The vehicle was nearly split in half and had caught on fire after the accident.

Damian Languell heard the crash from his house nearby and ran out to the location. Languell tried to put the fire out, but was not able to since the vehicle was quickly becoming engulfed in the flames.

Languell reached into the car to cut the teenager out of the seatbelt and pull him out of the rear window. Languell then dragged the young operator to safety before the entire car caught on fire.

The juvenile was transported to The Aroostook Medical Center by Crown Ambulance with severe injuries. He was then flown to a larger medical facility.

Officials, including primary investigator Trooper Nick Casavant, are continuing to look into the incident.

