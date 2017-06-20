Man punches teen 39 times in Planet Fitness parking lot: police

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- Police are on the hunt for a man who they say assaulted a teenager at a gym parking lot while she was walking out to her car. The incident was captured on camera.

A clip of the surveillance video from the night of June 12 shows the 18-year-old woman walking to her car at a Planet Fitness in Rochester. A man then sneaks up behind her and begins to attack her.

Police say the full video shows the man punching the woman 39 times, throwing her to the ground and kneeing her in the head.

The suspect is a white male and was wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, white sneakers, sunglasses and a baseball hat. It is believed he fled in a light-colored Ford Fusion or something similar, according to police.

As for the victim, police say she did not sustain major injuries and chose to have a friend drive her to the hospital.

Rochester Police are asking anyone who may have information to call them at 603-330-7128.

If you'd like to leave an anonymous tip, call the Rochester Crime Line at 603-335-6500 or text TEXT4CASH, followed by your tip, to 274637. Cash rewards are offered for information that leads to an arrest.

© 2017 WCSH-TV