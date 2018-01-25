Man reportedly tried to grab girl off bike in Holiday

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a man tried to grab an 11-year-old girl off her bicycle in Holiday on Thursday.
Deputies said about 5 pm, a light-skinned Hispanic or a darker-skinned white man tried to grab the girl at the intersection of Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street.
The suspect is shot with a medium build, possibly middle-aged, dark shoulder-length hair, a full dark scruffy beard with gray hair and some bald spots.
The suspect was wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light colored shorts, gray socks and no shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs