Man reportedly tried to grab girl off bike in Holiday

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says a man tried to grab an 11-year-old girl off her bicycle in Holiday on Thursday.

Deputies said about 5 pm, a light-skinned Hispanic or a darker-skinned white man tried to grab the girl at the intersection of Whippoorwill Drive and Jarvis Street.

The suspect is shot with a medium build, possibly middle-aged, dark shoulder-length hair, a full dark scruffy beard with gray hair and some bald spots.

The suspect was wearing a light blue shirt with holes in it, light colored shorts, gray socks and no shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-706-2488.

