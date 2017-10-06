Man sentenced to 12 years for selling carfentanil

(Photo: SCSO)

A Sarasota man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after he pled guilty toselling a drug that is 10,000 times stronger than morphine.

Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies arrested 23-year-old Michael Sandusky, along with 29-year-old Michael White in April after they sold carfentanil to a confidential informant.

The drug, which is manufactured as a tranquilizer for large animals such as elephants, is potential lethal for humans in small amounts and has no practical, medicinal use for people.

Investigators found 55 grams of the synthetic opiate inside Sandusky's home in the 4700 block of Theodore Avenue, where seven opioid overdoses has been reported in 2016 and 2017.

“Criminals like Sandusky and White are knowingly selling the most dangerous opioid of them all, carfentanil, with an utter lack of disregard for the pain and misery they are inflicting on this community,” assistant state attorney Kate Darby Wallace said in a press release.

White pleased guilty to selling carfentanil, will be sentenced next month.

