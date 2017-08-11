Man severely injured after being punched by Uber driver

(Photo: MARK RALSTON, AFP/Getty Images)

ST PETERSBURG -- A man is in serious condition after he got into a fight with his Uber drive.

St. Petersburg Police say around 7:30 p.m. the Uber driver picked up a paying passenger identified as Terry Kimball, 56. The two got into an argument over the route the driver was taking. The driver pulled over to a convenience store when they got into physical fight. The driver punched Kimball, knocking him unconscious.

Kimball is hospitalized with serious brain trauma. His injuries are considered life-threatning.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and the driver is cooperating. Although he has not been charged at this time, this is still an ongoing investigation.

